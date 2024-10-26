DCs told to complete crop loss survey across Karnataka in a week’s time

As 58% of excess rainfall in October has caused extensive damage to standing crops and properties in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday directed Deputy Commissioners to conduct a crop loss survey in a week to expedite the process of disbursement of compensation to farmers.

Karnataka received 181 mm rainfall against the normal 114 mm in October. Some parts of the State are expected to receive excess north-east monsoon till December 2024.

The State also received excess monsoon rains of 15%. Actual rainfall was 978 mm against the normal rainfall of 858 mm, between June and September.

Extent of damage

As per the preliminary survey, agricultural crops on 74,993 hectares and horticultural crops on 30,941 hectares had been damaged due to rains in October. Totally, standing crops on 1,05,937 hectares were damaged.

The damage to crops during the monsoon rains has been estimated at 80,000 hectares.

Mr. Siddaramaiah, along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda held a videoconference with Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of the districts and directed officials to pay compensation within 24 hours in case of loss of human lives and damage to houses. The north-east monsoon claimed the lives of 25 people. A total of 84 houses were fully damaged while 2,077 houses were partially damaged.

An order has been issued to provide compensation of ₹1.25 lakh for fully damaged houses and ₹50,000 for partially damaged houses.

Inflow to reservoirs

Heavy rains increased the inflow into reservoirs. Storage of water in reservoirs increased to 871.26 tmcft against the capacity of 895.62 tmcft. The storage level last year was 505.81 tmcft, Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

The government said there was no shortage of funds for undertaking relief works. A sum of ₹551.25 crore was available with the Deputy Commissioners, while 115.71 crore was available with tahsildars.

Currently, work of 63,647 tanks have been undertaken under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act. Owing to rains, 12,533 km of rural roads were damaged and 1,106 small bridges either collapsed or needed repairs, according to government data.

Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed Deputy Commissioners and CEOs to submit reports on damages to rural public infrastructure as early as possible. They have been told to visit flood hit areas and take precautionary measures to prevent loss of life during floods.

Mr. Siddaramaiah assured that there was no shortage of seeds and fertilizers for preparing farms during the rabi season.

