DCs told to allow economic activities by adhering to MHA guidelines

The State government on Saturday instructed all Deputy Commissioners to allow all business and industrial activities in their districts, outside the containment zones of COVID-19, from Monday.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa held a video-conference with Deputy Commissioners and discussed various issues, including movement of migrants and opening of business establishments. The Deputy Commissioners have been told to allow all economic activities by strictly following the Centre’s guidelines which were issued on Friday by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Mr Yediyurappa is expected to take a decision on allowing sale of liquor in the State on Monday.

For inter-district movement, it was decided to give passes for employees/workers to enable them to go to workplaces or industries.

During the interaction, the Deputy Commissioners have been told to make arrangements for distribution of foodgrains to the public at residential hostels of the Social Welfare Department.

Issues pertaining to weavers too were discussed, said official sources in the Chief Minister’s office.

Mr. Yediyurappa also held discussions with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on the transport arrangements made by the State for migrants to Odisha from Karnataka.