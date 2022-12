December 16, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST

The Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district D.S. Ramesh will camp in K.Devahalli village in Yelandur taluk on December 20 and redress public grievances as part of the rural stay programme. The tahshildars of respective taluks in the district will also fan out to villages and receive public grievances pertaining to implementation of various welfare programmes and identification of beneficiaries.