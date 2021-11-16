Karnataka

DC’s PA held for accepting bribe

The Anti-Corruption Bureau police arrested a personal assistant to Hassan Deputy Commissioner after he was allegedly caught while accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 for processing an application seeking land use conversion.

Sanjeev S. Chavan, village accountant, now posted at the DC’s personal section, was arrested in a hotel in the city. Navya, a resident of Byramangala in Ramanagaram district, had submitted an application to the DC’s office seeking conversion of land use of 1.06 acres at Niluvagilu in Arkalgud taluk for setting up a petrol bunk.

The accused had demanded ₹1.5 lakh as a bribe to process her file. The complainant brought this to the notice of the ACB. The ACB police laid a trap and arrested the accused while accepting ₹50,000 from her.


