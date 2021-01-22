‘DC’s office, clock tower need immediate attention’

Heritage expert says conservation and repairs should be initiated to prevent further damage to the structures

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has said that two heritage edificeswhich dominate the city’s landscape and skyline need immediate attention and restoration, failing which there is a threat to these structures.

Though Mysuru has upward of 500 heritage structures and not all of them are in good shape, INTACH has drawn attention to the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower and the existing DC’s office building and said that works should be taken up in earnest to minimise further damage.

N.S. Rangaraju, Convenor of INTACH Mysuru, said that the moulding below the metallic finial in the DC’s office has suffered considerable damage and has to be restored failing which it will be exposed to rain and lead to seepage. Prolonged exposure will weaken the dome of the building.

Mr. Rangaraju, who is also a member of the Heritage Experts Committee for Mysuru, said that the lime mortar claddings have peeled off and conservation and repairs should be initiated immediately lest it leads to further damage of the building which was completed in 1895.

Likewise, pressure is building up to expedite the repairs of the Silver Jubilee Clock Tower which has developed cracks and has been the subject of many inspections by experts.

Mr. Rangaraju said the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has sought the assistance of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “The need of the hour is to create a metallic scaffolding that does not touch the structure and help inspect the top to assess the damage afresh before preparing a Detailed Project Report’’, said Mr. Rangaraju who was also the dean of the Department of Ancient History and Archaeology, University of Mysore.

He said recently they studied the top of the structure using a drone and there are cracks in the structure which was completed in 1927. The clock tower is 75 ft. tall and the earthing to protect it from lightning needs to be redone. The entire exercise is expected to run into lakhs of rupees and have to be taken up on a priority basis, Mr. Rangaraju added.

The clock tower was constructed to mark the silver jubilee of the kingship of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar.