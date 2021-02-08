DCs of Mysuru, other districts get the jab

MYSURU

08 February 2021

No need to be anxious as the vaccine is safe, they tell frontline warriors

Arguing that the country’s COVID-19 vaccine was safe, three deputy commissioners of Mysuru region – Rohini Sindhuri (Mysuru), M.V. Venkatesh (Mandya) and M.R. Ravi (Chamarajnagar) – took the jab on Monday on the occasion of the launch of second phase of vaccination for the frontline warriors. The first phase of vaccination was launched for the healthcare workers.

Ms. Sindhuri, who took the first dose of the vaccine at the District Hospital on KRS Road here, said the vaccine India has produced against the contagion was totally safe and there have been no adverse effects. Therefore, the officials and the staff of the departments identified for the vaccination in the second phase need not have to worry and can take the vaccine without any fear, she advised.

“I have taken the vaccine and I am perfectly fine. There is absolutely no need for those taking vaccines to get nervous about the jab. We should not doubt the country’s innovation. Moreover, many countries were seeking the vaccine produced in India, expressing their confidence in the country’s innovation,” she said.

Ms. Sindhuri said everybody will get the vaccine in different phases and nobody should resist when their turn comes. There shouldn’t be any room for laxity since the vaccine was easily available.

The vaccine may take some more time to reach the entire population and therefore the people must take all necessary precautions, especially wearing masks, until they get vaccinated, she added..

Mandya

Mr. Venkatesh took the jab to send a message that the vaccine doesn’t cause any adverse effects. “I am taking the Covishield vaccine as a frontline warrior,” the DC said, after taking the injection along with ZP CEO Zulfikar Ulla, at the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) Hospital in Mandya.

Mr. Venkatesh said he was perfectly fine after taking the jab. “I had no adverse effect. I am healthy and spent 30 minutes in the observation room as advised by the doctors. Whoever has been scheduled to take a vaccine this phase can take the jab without any worries. All necessary measures have been taken in the second phase of the vaccination by the health and MIMS authorities,” he said, expressing hope to conquer the pandemic soon.

Chamarajnagar

Mr. Ravi got vaccinated against COVID-19 at the district hospital in Chamarajanagar town. Thereafter, the drive for vaccinating the frontline warriors of the district got off to a start.