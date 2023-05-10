DC’s mediation ends poll boycott in Gundlupet village

May 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MYSURU

Residents of Yalachahatti village in Gundlupet Assembly constituency in Chamarajanagar district stayed away from casting their ballot after they resolved to boycott polling in support of their demands.

Until 3 p.m., there was zero voting in the lone booth at the village. On hearing of the poll boycott, Deputy Commissioner D.S. Ramesh rushed to the village and spoke to the people, urging them to drop their protest. Only after the DC’s assurance, the villagers decided to withdraw the boycott and agreed to vote. The voting finally began around 3:45 p.m.

Booth number 196 at the government higher primary school in the village later witnessed brisk polling.