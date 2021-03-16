DC’s directive

Hassan

16 March 2021 22:10 IST

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner K.N. Ramesh instructed the district-level officers of various departments to utilise funds under the Special Component Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) within the stipulated time.

He reviewed the progress of SCP and TSP works in his office on Tuesday. So far only 75% of the funds allocated were utilised. Last year by this time 95% progress was achieved, he noted.

“The officers have to utilise the funds before March 30. The beneficiaries of various schemes under these plans should be selected by following the set procedure. The list of beneficiaries selected should be announced online”, he suggested.

He also directed the officers to ensure that the quality of works executed under the plans were as per the parameters fixed by the government. The officers should not compromise with the quality, he added.

Senior officers of various departments attended the meeting.