DC’s directive on vaccination

Hassan

07 September 2021 19:02 IST

Hassan Deputy Commissioner R.G irish has instructed the officers to administer COVID-19 vaccination to all pregnant women in the district on a priority basis. In a meeting with officers in Hassan on Tuesday, he said this task should be performed within a week. Anganwadi workers and Asha workers should play a major role in achieving this.

The taluk-level targets set for vaccination should be met within the deadline. If necessary, the doctors could involve the students of nursing colleges for the drive. The slums should be sanitised regularly and the residents of such localities should be made aware of cleanliness. On Wednesdays when the vaccination drive was done, 50,000 people should be vaccinated, he said.

Additional DC Kavitha Rajaram told the officers of the Health and Family Welfare Department to take steps to bring down maternal mortality and child mortality. District Health Officer K.M. Sathish, Reproduction and Child Health officer Kantharaj and others were present in the meeting.

Advertising

Advertising