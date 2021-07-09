DC’s caution as curbs are eased

The lockdown restrictions have been eased in Kodagu. The relaxations and other measures as mentioned in the order issued by the government on July 3 will be applicable to the district until 6 a.m. of July 19 from Thursday onwards. Accordingly, tourism that had come to a standstill since over two-and-a-half months is also resuming.

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal said the activities allowed as per the government order are resuming and tourism is one of them.

Meanwhile, surveillance on the Kerala border in the district had been stepped up following reports of rise in cases in the neighbouring State.

Ms. Somal said, “Either RT-PCR negative report or vaccination certificate is a must to enter the State for Kerala travellers through Kodagu. This protocol has continued with strict surveillance along with random Rapid Antigen Test (RAT).”

She said RATs cannot be done for all travellers as this would result in traffic jams and therefore RATs are being done randomly at busy checkposts.

The DC advised the people to take the vaccine and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Kodagu has achieved 46 per cent of vaccination coverage so far, she added.