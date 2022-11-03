DC’s assurance to farmers

Farmers who are on strike in Mysuru since the last few days seeking a higher Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) for sugarcane were assured by the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner that he would convene a meeting on November 8 to discuss their demands. Though the DC urged them to withdraw their strike in view of the impending meeting, the farmers did not relent and said that the strike would be withdrawn only on fulfilment of their demand. The famers rang gongs to highlight the muted response of the government to their concerns.