DCP calls upon people to participate in electoral process

March 23, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Terming elections ‘festivals of democracy’, Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanika Sikriwal called upon the people to actively participate in the electoral process and exercise their franchise to strengthen democracy.

“The youth have a greater role to play in successfully conducting elections. We need to ensure that the elections are free and fair. If you find anything that goes against the spirit of democracy and the free and fair electoral process, you must bring it to the notice of the administration and police. It is only with the active people’s participation that the elections could be held successfully,” she said.

She was speaking during the launch of the Election Awareness Walkathon at SB College grounds in Kalaburagi on Saturday. The event was a part of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities undertaken by the district administration to increase the voter turnout.

The 32 Karnataka Battalion of National Cadet Corps (NCC) and NCC units from various colleges including Sharnbasva University, Sharanabasaveshwar College of Science, Sharanabasaveshwara College of Arts and Commerce Government Women’s First Grade College, V.G. Women’s College and Government Polytechnic College participated in the walkathon.

“Each one’s vote is sacred in this festival of democracy. The universal adult franchise that we have adopted has given us the right to vote and choose our representatives. We must make use of the opportunity and cast our vote in the election. The youth must spread awareness among the people on the importance of participating in the election,” she said.

Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi Corporation Madhav Gitte called upon the people, especially the first-time voters, to make use of the voting right guaranteed by the Constitution and contribute to nation-building. “The Constitution of India has provided us with the right to elect our representative. We must make use of it by exercising our franchise in the election and contribute to nation-building,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat and SVEEP Committee president Bhanwar Singh Meena administered the oath to the participants. Kalaburagi Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil was among the dignitaries participating in the event.

The walkathon marched through Anand Hote, Goa Hotel and Jagat Circle and reached Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The participants were once again administered the oath by Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Fouzia Taranum at the district administrative complex.

