ADVERTISEMENT

DCET 2024 to be held offline on June 22

Published - May 22, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

It will be conducted in Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura districts

The Hindu Bureau

The Diploma Common Entrance Test 2024 (DCET) for diploma holders seeking admission to 2nd year / 3rd semester engineering courses under the lateral entry scheme will be conducted offline on June 22, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) said on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, it was announced that DCET 24 would be held online. But now, it has been decided to conduct it offline, H. Prasanna, Executive Director, KEA, stated in a press release. DCET 2024 will be conducted offline using OMR answer sheets as in previous years, he added.

DCET 2024 will be conducted in Bagalkote, Ballari, Bengaluru, Belagavi, Davangere, Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Udupi, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura districts. Hence, candidates who have selected exam places other than these districts while submitting the online application have been informed to choose any one of the above districts to appear for DCET 2024.

The new exam district should be selected from May 24 (11 a.m.) to May 27 (11.59 p.m.) by selecting the appropriate link on the KEA website. Candidates who have chosen any one of the above districts need not select the exam place once again.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

education

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US