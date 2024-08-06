GIFT a SubscriptionGift
DCET-2024: Candidates allowed to select choices till August 8

Published - August 06, 2024 11:23 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the selection of choices for candidates allotted engineering seats through DCET-2024 will be allowed till August 8.

H. Prasanna, executive director of KEA, stated in a press release on Tuesday that the deadline has been extended owing to delay in fee payment caused by incessant rain in various parts of the State.

As a result, the second round of seat allotment has been temporarily halted, and a revised schedule will be published soon. Candidates who selected choice 1 and choice 2 in the first round should download their challan by August 8, pay the fees by August 9, and report to their respective colleges by August 10, as explained by the executive director.

NATA marks

Candidates who have completed admission process for architecture course through DCET 2024 but have not submitted their NATA marks to KEA should personally visit the KEA office to submit them and obtain their rank. Subsequently, they can participate in the second round of seat allotment.

