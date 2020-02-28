DCC bank polls: Two influential BJP leaders likely to cross swords

Ramesh Katti

Belagavi

28 February 2020 00:19 IST

This election has attracted State attention as it indicates BJP’s undercurrent of discontent

Generally, the impact of the district credit cooperative (DCC) bank elections is confined to the district concerned. But the forthcoming election to the Belagavi DCC is being watched curiously by State political circles as the undercurrent of dissatisfaction and alleged groupism within the Bharatiya Janata Party are expected to make their mark here.

The political interest in this district-level election is mainly owing to the possible fight between two prominent politicians of the BJP to establish control over the premier credit body.

Former MP and BJP leader Ramesh Katti has reigned over the bank for 17 years. In the 2015 elections, he defeated Laxman Savadi, who went on to become the Deputy Chief Minister in 2019. It is expected that the battle in March will have the same two teams vying for power.

Five years ago, the Jarkiholi and Katti families joined together to defeat Mr. Savadi and his panel. That is because of the long-standing rivalry between Umesh Katti, MLA, and Mr. Savadi. Observers say the bank elections would be interesting this time as the Kattis have allegedly fallen out of favour with the RSS and BJP top leadership, while Mr. Savadi has grown close to them.

“Mr. Savadi was appointed Deputy Chief Minister despite losing in the Assembly election, while the demand by Mr. Umesh Katti to get party ticket for his younger brother Mr. Ramesh for Chikkodi seat was not met. This shows that the State BJP stands by Mr. Savadi. However, the State-level BJP leaders may not interfere in the district central bank elections as they may consider it to be an insignificant local issue,” said another leader.

Major and Medium Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, who spoke to presspersons here on Saturday, he would not interfere in the polls. He, however, said that his younger brother and MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi would work with Mr. Umesh Katti in ensuring that the election passes off smoothly. “I don’t think the current president would be changed. Even if that change has to be made, Mr. Balachandra and Mr. Umesh will take a decision,” he said.

“Whether the Kattis fight the bank elections or the Jarkiholis, it is the same,” he said. This would now mean that the Kattis, who are upset over not getting ministerial berth, may try to take on Mr. Savadi with the help of the Jarkiholis, who too are said to be uncomfortable with Mr. Savadi’s political elevation.

It is generally believed that forces that are at play in getting the president and office-bearers elected to the premier lending agency in the district, can influence other elections. This is because DCC bank supervises the finances of the primary agriculture cooperative societies and other village-level cooperatives in the district.