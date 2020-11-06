DCC Bank polling begins on brisk note

Voting for the election of board of directors of the DCC Bank began on a brisk note on Friday. Officers of the Department of Cooperation, who are supervising the election, said around 45 per cent votes were polled till 1 p.m.

Police blocked the road in front of the post office, to regulate movement of people in front of BK Model High School, the venue of polling.

The elections are supposed to be non-political. But parties regularly support some candidates though they do not nominate their candidates.

Polling became necessary after three constituencies had multiple candidates and 13 were elected unopposed.

Polling is underway for two posts of regional constituencies of Khanapur and Ramdurg and the wool sector constituency.

Anjali Nimbalkar Congress MLA, faces Aravind Patil, BJP-supported MES candidate in Khanapur.

Bheemappa Belavaniki and Srikanth Dhavan are fighting from Ramdurg and Krishna Angolkar and Gajanan Kolli are in the race in the wool sector.

As many as 14 of the directors would be from the Lingayat community.

Dr. Nimbalkar and Mr. Patil belong to the Maratha community and Mr. Angolkar and Mr. Kolli are from the Kuruba community.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who was elected unopposed as a director from Athani, came to the polling venue and spoke to some supporters. He told journalists that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had approved plans of inducting Mr. Patil into the BJP.