DCC Bank is delaying giving crop loans, says KPRS

April 10, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Karnataka Pranth Raitha Sangha staging a protest outside the Kalaburagi and Yadgir District Co-operative Central Bank in Kalaburagi on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The district unit of the Karnataka Prantha Raitha Sangha (KPRS) staged a protest outside the Kalaburagi and Yadgir District Co-operative Central Bank here on Monday for its failure to grant loans to farmers reeling under crop loss in the district.

KPRS district president Sharanabasappa Mamshetty has said that the central cooperative bank instead of striving to provide loans for the agriculture sector, is refusing to disburse loans to farmers.

Accusing the DCC Bank of showing step-motherly attitude towards farmers, Mr. Mamshetty said that the Kalaburagi District Cooperative Central Bank has given the highest crop loans to farmers belonging to Sedam taluk, whereas farmers from other taluk places are finding it difficult to get agriculture loan.

Opposing the deduction of GST from the loan amount, Mr. Mamshetty demanded that the government exempt GST on farm loans as it will be an additional burden for farmers.

Though the government has released adequate funds for the DCC Bank, Mr. Mamshetty said that the bank’s officials are adopting delaying tactics and favouritism in extending crop loans.

