DC warns officials to be aware of those using fake COVID-19 negative certificates

Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal on Monday told health officials to alert the local police if they come across anybody trying to enter Kodagu using a fake COVID-19 negative report.
With the spike in cases in Kerala, Kodagu has been put on alert with several checkposts set up on the border.
In view of tough measures taken for controlling the spread of the infection from the neighbouring State, the Deputy Commissioner, at a meeting in Madikeri, told health officials to be cautious and inform the police if false negative reports are produced to gain entry into the district.
If people fail to cooperate, cases can be booked under the Disaster Management Act, she said, asking the staff to tighten screening at the checkposts on the border.
Ms. Somal gave directions for stepping up screening at tourist destinations.
