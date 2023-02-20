DC warns officials against apathy in resolving public grievances

February 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has cautioned officials against being apathetic towards the public and urged them to respond to their grievances in a proactive manner.

He was speaking during the village-stay programme at Kodagalli on Monday. He said it had come to light that a section of officials was reluctant to discharge their responsibilities and duties towards the public. In case there was undue delay in providing service, action would be initiated against such officials, said Mr. Rajendra.

The village camp programme was announced by the government to resolve public grievances at the local level, where 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the complaints could be redressed on the spot.

Issues related to pension, RTC, mutation of land records etc., could be redressed on the spot. Farmers of the village raised issues related to paddy harvesting and establishment of procurement centres. They also complained that works related to Jal Jeevan Mission were not being implemented properly and Mr. Rajendra offered to ascertain their complaint and initiate action against officials, if found guilty.

Letters authenticating the eligibility of the beneficiaries of various programmes were distributed. Senior officials of the district administration were present.