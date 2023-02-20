ADVERTISEMENT

DC warns officials against apathy in resolving public grievances

February 20, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has cautioned officials against being apathetic towards the public and urged them to respond to their grievances in a proactive manner.

He was speaking during the village-stay programme at Kodagalli on Monday. He said it had come to light that a section of officials was reluctant to discharge their responsibilities and duties towards the public. In case there was undue delay in providing service, action would be initiated against such officials, said Mr. Rajendra.

The village camp programme was announced by the government to resolve public grievances at the local level, where 60 per cent to 70 per cent of the complaints could be redressed on the spot.

Issues related to pension, RTC, mutation of land records etc., could be redressed on the spot. Farmers of the village raised issues related to paddy harvesting and establishment of procurement centres. They also complained that works related to Jal Jeevan Mission were not being implemented properly and Mr. Rajendra offered to ascertain their complaint and initiate action against officials, if found guilty.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Letters authenticating the eligibility of the beneficiaries of various programmes were distributed. Senior officials of the district administration were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US