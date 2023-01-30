DC warns of suspension over delay in grain procurement at MSP in Mysuru

January 30, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday, January 30, warned of placing the staff, carrying out grading of food grains, under suspension if the grading of paddy and ragi at the procurement centers was not completed within 24 hours. Farmers would bring paddy and ragi to the procurement centers at the suggested dates after availing a token from the center. The grading of the grains must be completed in 24 hours to facilitate further process at the centers, he said.

The DC told the officers in-charge of the procurement centers to send reports on the day’s procurement to his office and also to the taluk office daily.

Presiding over the meeting of the task force on Minimum Support Price at his office here, he said the marketing board and the warehouse in-charge must complete work assigned to them in six hours daily. All steps must be taken for faster billing and payment to farmers. Farmers should not be sent back citing technical reasons in the billing. If there is a technical glitch, explain and convince the farmers on the same, he advised.

The warehouses must display stock boards and steps must be taken for ensuring that the food grains stored at the warehouses were not ruined.

Mr. Rajendra said farmers should not face any sort of hurdles at the procurement center and the centers must be managed efficiently.

At the meeting, the DC collected details on the taluk-wise enrollment of farmers, number of procurement centers, warehouses where the procured ragi and paddy would be stored, supply of gunny bags to the procurement centers, preparations done at the procurement centers, grading and storage management.

Mr. Rajendra told at the meeting that the staff at the procurement centers should not keep farmers waiting and their produce need to be procured as soon as possible, complying with the recommended norms.

Food and Civil Supplies Joint Director Kumuda Sharath, and taluk officials and the members of the task force were present.