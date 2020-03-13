DC warns of action against hoarding of masks

MYSURU

13 March 2020

Public can call 1077 to lodge complaints

The Mysuru district administration has resolved to crackdown on pharmacy outlets which create artificial scarcity and hoard masks, sanitizers and other protective aids.

The officials from the office of Drug Controller, Weights and Measurements and the FSSAI will look into the complaints of hoarding of masks which are in demand.

The complaints of masks being sold higher than their MRP can be lodged by calling the helpline on 104 or 1077.

However, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar said the guidelines had been issued on the use of masks and who should actually wear masks. A healthy person need not have to wear mask. All masks should be discarded six hours after use.

“The healthcare staff, family members or attendants of people with symptoms of COVID-19 and those visiting hospitals (for other treatments) must wear masks.”

A mask is considered infected after use by a person and therefore it should be disposed in a proper manner, he added.

He said those spreading false and misleading information on COVID-19 scare on social media platforms and other mediums can be booked under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code. The Deputy Commissioner or DHO can book cases, he warned.