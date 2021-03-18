DC warns of a second COVID-19 peak

185 cases reported between March 5 and 11, triggering anxiety among authorities

As the COVID-19 cases have started seeing a rise again every week, the Mysuru district administration has stepped in to contain the pandemic from spreading like the way it did last year, urging the people to cooperate for successfully fighting the contagion.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said more cases are being reported especially from rural areas, demanding mandatory wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance, for arresting the spread both in rural and urban areas.

The people in villages have to take precautions seriously and comply with the guidelines. They should not neglect symptoms and immediately undergo test in case they are suffering from fever, cold, cough and headache, she said.

Urging the citizens above 60 years and those aged between 45 and 59 with co-morbidities to take the vaccine, she said the new guidelines issued by the government over the fresh scare have to be complied with strictly at all the places of tourist importance which have reported surge in visitors.

COVID-19 can spread faster in “super spreader” events such as jatra, marriages, and festivals and in places where there is high density of public. Therefore, the people must stay away from crowds for keeping the pandemic at bay.

The number of COVID-19 cases rose by 60 between the last week of February and second week of March. If there were 127 cases between February 26 and March 4, the number rose to 185 between March 5 and 11. This number is on the rise with each passing day, necessitating the need for carrying out awareness drives and testing, Ms. Sindhuri said.

“We need to take all precautions to avoid the type of situation that is being reported in Bengaluru, Kalaburagi and Bidar following the fresh surge. The public have to cooperate taking all precautions before the situation becomes bad,” she added.