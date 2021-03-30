DC warns ineligible beneficiaries of BPL cards

Hassan

30 March 2021 19:19 IST

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K.B. Shivakumar has asked “ineligible beneficiaries” of BPL cards to surrender the ration cards immediately. Otherwise, they would face legal action, he warned, stating that the schemes were meant for families below the poverty line.

In a communiqué issued on Tuesday, the DC said all the permanent employees of the State government and government-aided institutes, boards, corporations, and autonomous bodies are not eligible for the benefits of the schemes. Similarly, those paying income tax, service tax, professional tax, possess three hectares of dry land or equivalent irrigated land, and who own house measuring more than 1,000 sq.ft in urban localities are not eligible. Families owning personal four-wheelers or earning more than ₹1.2 lakh per annum cannot be beneficiaries either.

As per the 2011 census, Shivamogga district recorded 4,06,816 families. So far 3,94,125 families have got ration cards, which include 37,537 Antyodaya Anna beneficiaries.

Advertising

Advertising

“Responding to repeated pleas, some people have surrendered BPL cards. Other ineligible persons should submit them to the tahsildars concerned immediately”, he said.

He warned that the ineligible families who continue to possess the cards would face legal action as per the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, besides the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. The government would also recover the market value of the foodgrains they received utilising the card, he added.