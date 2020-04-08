DC warns against food distribution without permission

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa has issued a warning against distribution of food packets without obtaining permission from the authorities and flouting norms.

In a release, Ms. Deepa said that she had received complaints about some individuals and organisations distributing food packets on their own in different places of the district. They have not obtained permission and are not following the norms laid down including maintaining social distance while distributing the packets. It was also learnt that those distributing the packets move in groups and a large number of people gather to receive them. This would fail the very purpose of imposing the lockdown and lead to law and order problems. As prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC are in force, gathering of more than five persons would be a violation of the norms and invite action.

Ms. Deepa has instructed the officials of Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC), other local bodies and all tahsildars to check such incidents in their respective jurisdictions. Before issuing permission for food distribution, the Health Department officials should ensure that hygiene is maintained in all levels of food preparation and check the personal health condition of the persons cooking, packing and distributing the food.

She said that those who have obtained permission for food distribution should limit their activities to their respective jurisdictions. Their vehicles would be seized if terms and conditions are violated and legal action would be initiated, she added.