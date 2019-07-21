DC wants committees to tackle drought situation in Kalaburagi

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar had instructed officials to form gram panchayat and taluk-level committees to organise programmes on water conservation, water literacy, and rejuvenation of lakes and tanks to address the drought situation across the district. Addressing officials of various departments here on Saturday, Mr. Kumar said that each committee will have between nine and 15 members comprising officials of various departments, experts and farmers.

The objective of committees will be to take measures to increase the groundwater table and fill up tanks.

He said that the committees can raise funds from legislatures, corporate companies, individuals, and the funds can be deposited in a separate bank account at each gram panchayat.

Mr. Kumar directed officials to identify spots for the construction of check dams and submit a report within a fortnight.

He also directed the officials to submit a proposal for the development of two major tanks, Bhosga and Khaja Kotnur, on the outskirts of the city. The DC also directed officials from the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, and the Minor Irrigation Departments to conduct a detailed survey of the tanks in the district.