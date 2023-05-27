DC visits Kukkarahalli lake, talks to walkers on development

May 27, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Saturday, May 27, visited the Kukkarahalli lake environs here and interacted with the morning walkers and visitors on the lake’s development. He was accompanied by other officials.

The lake is an important lung space in the heart of Mysuru and is frequented by a large number of walkers and joggers in the morning and evening. The University of Mysore is the caretaker of the lake, which is crying for attention with the waterbody getting polluted due to lack of maintenance.

Mr. Rajendra, who visited the lake for the first time after taking charge as the Deputy Commissioner, said the lake development has become necessary. The lake bund needs to be strengthened. The waterbody needs to be cleaned, and silt removal from the portion where the water stinks has become inevitable.

Boating which is suspended for want of boats, may soon be resumed, after getting the boats repaired at the earliest.

The DC the officials who accompanied him, to give highest priority to the lake’s hygiene. The barricades along the walkway where the people go on a walk in the mornings and evenings need to be painted. All essential facilities will be taken care of for the visitors’ convenience, he added.

Make use of CSR funds

The DC said efforts would be made to make use of the CSR funds for the lake’s development, conceptualising a master plan for the development and maintenance of the lake. The role of the public in the lake’s development and maintenance is key. They must also help the authorities in keeping the lake environs clean.

Environmentalist U.N. Ravikumar said the lake’s diversity and ecosystem are very unique and this should not get disturbed while taking up development. The development must benefit the public.

One of the morning walkers said that the lake is spread across a large area and it happens to be the most favorite hub for morning and evening walkers and joggers. But the lake’s maintenance needs improvement, he said.

“A system needs to be developed where the lake visitors get facilities while the walkers are not put to any inconvenience. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., a nominal fee can be fixed for the visitors, after peak hour visit,” the visitor suggested.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, University of Mysore Vice Chancellor N.K. Lokanath and others were present.

Last monsoon, the favorite destination for morning walkers – Kukkarahalli lake – was full to its brim and a portion of walking path in the lake environs was temporarily closed as a safety measure with the sudden and substantial increase in water level after continuous rains. As a precautionary measure, the University of Mysore suspended entry to the lake near the Senate Bhavan for a few days.