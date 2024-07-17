ADVERTISEMENT

DC visits Kabini, Nugu dams over water release

Published - July 17, 2024 06:45 pm IST - MYSURU

Lakshmikanth Reddy inspects the bathing ghat of Kapila river in Nanjangud and other low-lying areas flooded by heavy discharge from Kabini dam and tells officials to take precautionary steps

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy during his visit to the low-lying areas near Nanjangud on Wednesday following heavy discharge of water to Kapila river from Kabini dam. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In the wake of heavy discharge of water from the Kabini dam following rains in its catchment area in Kerala, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Wednesday visited the Kabini dam. He also visited the Nugu dam – both in H.D. Kote taluk, and directed the officials to take necessary precautions.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his visit, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to ensure all precautions are taken in view of the heavy outflow from Kabini dam.

People living on the banks of Kapila river have already been alerted to move to safer places because of the increasing outflow into the river. All precautionary measures have to be taken and ensure no harm was caused to humans and livestock, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, ADC P. Shivaraju and others were present.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In Nanjangud

Following the flooding of the Bathing Ghat near Sri Nanjundeshwaraswamy Temple in the temple town Nanjangud and the low-lying areas close to the river banks. He visited other flood affected areas in the town – Hallikeri, 16-pillared mantap (Hadinaarukalu Mantap), and directed the local officials to take measures over the situation.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Kadajatti village, Hullahalli, Hullahalli-Mysore Bridge, Bokkahalli, Kullaiahyanahundi, and Kapila river bathing ghat, and told the officials to take precautionary measures.

He spoke to the locals at Halladakeri and told the tahsildar to provide basic amenities to the locality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US