DC visits Kabini, Nugu dams over water release

In the wake of heavy discharge of water from the Kabini dam following rains in its catchment area in Kerala, Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Wednesday visited the Kabini dam. He also visited the Nugu dam – both in H.D. Kote taluk, and directed the officials to take necessary precautions.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner directed the officials to ensure all precautions are taken in view of the heavy outflow from Kabini dam.

People living on the banks of Kapila river have already been alerted to move to safer places because of the increasing outflow into the river. All precautionary measures have to be taken and ensure no harm was caused to humans and livestock, he added.

The Deputy Commissioner was accompanied by Superintendent of Police N. Vishnuvardhan, ADC P. Shivaraju and others were present.

In Nanjangud

Following the flooding of the Bathing Ghat near Sri Nanjundeshwaraswamy Temple in the temple town Nanjangud and the low-lying areas close to the river banks. He visited other flood affected areas in the town – Hallikeri, 16-pillared mantap (Hadinaarukalu Mantap), and directed the local officials to take measures over the situation.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited Kadajatti village, Hullahalli, Hullahalli-Mysore Bridge, Bokkahalli, Kullaiahyanahundi, and Kapila river bathing ghat, and told the officials to take precautionary measures.

He spoke to the locals at Halladakeri and told the tahsildar to provide basic amenities to the locality.