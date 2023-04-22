DC visits Hakki-Pikki hamlets as 108 are stuck in Sudan

April 22, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

With over 100 Hakki-Pikki tribes from Mysuru stuck in violence-hit Sudan, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra visited Tiger Block, one of the hamlets of the nomadic group in H.D. Kote taluk, and spoke to the residents. He later visited Pakshirajapura in Hunsur taluk and spoke to the relatives of those stranded in the African nation.

As many as 108 Hakki-Pikki community people are said to be stuck in Sudan and efforts are on to bring them back safely to India.

The Deputy Commissioner visited the hamlets on Friday and told the relatives on the efforts being made by the government for their evacuation.

The tribes who are known for traditional medicines went to Sudan supporting their remedies among the locals.

The relatives are learnt to have told the Deputy Commissioner on the plight of those stuck in Sudan and lack of basic amenities essential for their living. The stranded people are in constant touch with the relatives and keeping them updated on the situation in the strife torn country.

Videos shared by the stranded persons in social media shows their plight and the people expressing worries over the violence spreading to the residential areas.

A helpline has also been launched for sharing information on the stranded persons in Sudan. They can the control room at the DC’s office on 0821-2423800 or 1077 for assistance.