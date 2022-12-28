ADVERTISEMENT

DC visits district hospital

December 28, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner K.V Rajendra during visit to the district hospital in Mysuru. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra paid a surprise visit to the District Hospital to inspect the preparedness of the hospital for handling emergencies. He was accompanied by the district surgeon. He visited the ICU ward, inspected the oxygenated beds, OTs and vaccination wards. He told the hospital staff to ensure that the public are aware of the facilities available. The DC also interacted with the patients on the services and treatment, during his visit on Tuesday. The visit comes in the wake of fresh pandemic fears.

