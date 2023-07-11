DC urges resorts, homestays in Kodagu to upload details on tourism websites

July 11, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:50 pm IST - MYSURU

The list of homestays and resorts in Kodagu, which are run legally getting all the clearances from government agencies, should be made available on tourism-related websites for the benefit of tourists.

This message was conveyed at a meeting of the associations of hotels, restaurants, resorts, and homestays in Madikeri. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja who suggested uploading information on registered homestays and resorts operated in the district.

Superintendent of Police K. Ramarajan said the police have kept a close vigil for controlling narcotics and advised resorts not to engage in illegal activities. The police will act tough if they comes across such activities being encouraged on their properties, he cautioned. Problems can be brought to the notice of the police immediately by calling 112, he advised.

Kodagu Homestays’ Association general secretary Monti Ganesh suggested simplifying the registration process for homestays. Kodagu has about 200 registered homestays. If the process is simplified, more homestays will voluntarily register, he felt. He also suggested establishing tourist information centres and more public toilets besides giving importance to hygiene in tourist spots.

Hotel Owners’ Association president Nagendra Prasad said the district administration must consider giving priority to easing parking issues, which aggravate during weekends when tourist footfall goes up. He suggested establishing more facilities in tourist spots in view of the rise in tourism revenue.

Kodagu Chamber of Commerce and Industry general secretary Ambekallu Naveen said tourists engage in cooking while on visit to Kodagu. There has to be designated places for cooking for tourists, he said. Honey and spices are being faked in the market and this has to be checked for safeguarding the identity of these products.

Somwarpet taluk homestay association president C.K. Rohit said there are no display boards with useful information for tourists on the way to Kote Betta and steps must be taken to install information boards on the route for the benefit of tourists. He sought a ropeway at Mallalli waterfalls and a hanging bridge to Pushpagiri hills.

