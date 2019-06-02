DC urges residents of Nagarahallito maintain cordial relationship

Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar visited Nagarahalli village in Yadrami taluk on Friday and urged people of all communities to maintain a cordial relationship and coexist peacefully. The village had recently witnessed a clash between ‘upper castes’ and Dalits during a wedding ceremony. Mr. Kumar also held a reconciliation meeting of contending communities at Dyavamma Devi temple.

“Kalaburagi is a land of sufis and sharanas who strongly advocated love and peace. The land is known for the peaceful coexistence of different communities. What had happened last Sunday was unfortunate and didn’t go well with the tradition of the land. I appeal to you all to live in mutual cooperation and peace,” Mr. Kumar told the people.

Cautioning the people against the loss of valuable time, energy and money in court proceedings, the officer advised the villagers to avoid unnecessary squabbles. “The Constitution has provided equal rights and opportunities to all. We have to make use of the provisions to get educated and employed and make our lives better. One can achieve nothing by unnecessarily quarrelling with others and dragging the matter to the police station and court. Avoidable clashes and the subsequent police and judicial process will hamper the development of all involved in such clashes,” he said, warning of stringent legal action against those who instigate and get involved in violence.

Superintendent of Police Iada Martin Marbaniang said that a complaint and counter-complaint were lodged and 27 people from both sides were arrested in connection with the last Sunday’s incident.

When the village elders regretted the incident and requested the police not to drag the issue further, Mr. Marbaniang said that police did not have a provision to file B Report unilaterally. He, however, advised both parties to come together and give written statements so that he could proceed to close the issue legally.