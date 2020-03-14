DC urges officials to keep an eye on returning travellers

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Commissioner K.B. Sivakumar has directed Health and Family Welfare officials to maintain vigil on the health of persons who have come to the district after foreign visits.

He was speaking at a meeting held in the city on Friday to review the preparations taken in the district to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He asked officials of the Tourism and Minority Welfare departments and owners of homestays to share information with them on such persons with officials of the Department of Health and Family Welfare. The doctors serving with government and private health establishments should also collect information from patients with symptoms of COVID-19 on their recent foreign visits. In addition to the isolation ward set up at McGann Hospital, a government hospital attached to Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences, isolation treatment facilities should be arranged at a few reputed private establishments also to extend treatment if any exigency arises, he said.

Mr. Sivakumar said that, ample stock of medicines necessary to treat patients and accessories, including masks, have been maintained in the district.

K.M. Shantharaju, Superintendent of Police, K.M. Vaishali, CEO of Shivamogga Zilla Panchayat, G. Anuradha, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Rajesh Suragihalli, District Health Officer, attended the meeting.