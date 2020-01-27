DC urges farmers to focus on millets

Mandya Deputy Commissioner M.V. Venkatesh has urged the farming community in he district to focus on growing Siri Dhanya (millets) owing to its high nutritional value and increasing demand in the market. He was addressing the gathering at Sir M. Visvesvaraya district stadium here on Sunday, after unfurling the tricolour at the Republic Day programme.

“Considering the present scenario in the agriculture sector, farmers should grow millets. A scheme has been designed and implemented to encourage growing millets in which a sum of ₹10,000 will be directly transferred to their bank accounts if they grow millets, the DC said.

While highlighting achievements under various government schemes, Mr. Venkatesh said that as many as 8,518 people from the district had availed medical care services to the tune of ₹6.45 crore under the Ayushman Bharat-Arogya Karnataka scheme. A total of 5,23,642 people received health cards under the scheme. The construction of houses for residents of Tamil Colony and Halahalli slums in the town was nearing completion. They will be handed to beneficiaries shortly, said the officer.

According to him, as many as 1,335 families from both the slums will be shifted to multi-storey residential complexes after the completion of the construction works. He listed several other programmes such as ‘Jala Dhare’ scheme.

A colourful procession comprising tableaux, with students, NCC cadets, NSS and Scouts and Guides was taken out.