DC urged to save Kukkarahalli lake, clear encroachment of Poornaiah canal

The incoming Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has been urged to save Kukkarahalli lake by clearing the encroacnments along the Poornaiah canal.

The new DC took charge on Thursday and activist Bhamy V Shenoy, founding working president of Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP), drew attention to the present condition of the lake and the imperatives of its conservation.

He has also underlined the imperatives of convening a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee and conceive a solution. Mr. Shenoy said due to heavy rains this year the lake is in danger as the water has started to seep on Bogadi Road. There is every chance that the lank embankments may collapse and inundate the surrounding residential areas.

Mr. Shenoy said the issue has not been taken seriously by the University of Mysore which is the custodian of the lake and it was only recently that the varsity – after relentless pressure by activists – opened an outlet valve to drain the water out. It was pointed out that when the lake was first designed the engineers of the day had made provisions not to let too much water into the lake by creating diversions to rajakaluves. But today they have been encroached and it is imperative to clear the encroachments at the earliest, said Mr. Shenoy.

It was also suggested that the management of the lake should be vested with the Forest department.