DC urged to drop curbs on visiting Chamundi Hills

Temple visits can be allowed till 9 p.m., says trade federation

Federation of Organisations and Associations of Mysuru on Thursday urged Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham to withdraw his order prohibiting entry of public to the Chamundi Hills after 6 p.m., in view of the upcoming Dasara festivities.

The restriction was needless especially at a time when COVID-19 cases have declined considerably here and the people are taking care of their safety, the Federation said in a letter to the DC..

The pujas in the evening at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple are considered sacred by many who come from faraway places for the darshan of the deity during the festive season. The decision would hamper their plans of visiting Mysuru as most plan their visits to the temple in the evenings, the Federation stated.

“When all other sectors are allowed to open till night (9 p.m.), why are there restrictions for visitors to the hills after 6 p.m.,” the Federation asked.

Last year, in view of the pandemic, there was a blanket ban on public entry to the hills. Even darshan was not allowed to the public and only daily rituals were allowed to be performed by the temple priests. In view of drop in cases and the pandemic situation under control, the administration can withdraw the curbs and take measures to ensure that the devotees are allowed to visit the temple at least till 9 p.m. strictly enforcing all SOPs, Federation President B.S. Prashanth said.