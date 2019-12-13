DC urged to drop cases against Cong. leaders

A delegation of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Friday met Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and urged him to direct the Mysuru district police to withdraw cases booked against H.D. Kote Congress MLA Anil Chikkamadu and Mysuru District Congress Committee President B.J. Vijay Kumar during the by-election to Hunsur constituency.

The Congress team accused the police of booking a false case against the duo although they had not committed any offence.

The Hunsur police filed an FIR against Mr. Anil and Mr. Vijay Kumar in connection with the incident that took place at Hosa Ramenahalli on the day of byelection on December 5.

In the letter to the DC, KPCC State spokesperson M. Lakshmana accused the police of speaking disrespectfully to the MLA when he had gone to Hosa Ramenahalli, his birthplace, to cast his vote, despite knowing that he was an MLA. This upset the villagers and his supporters who staged a peaceful dharna protesting against the behaviour of the police, the letter said.

Mr. Vijay Kumar, on learning about the incident, also joined the dharna which was held away from the polling station. “The filing of FIR for no fault of theirs appears to be politically motivated,” he alleged.