DC transferred

Chikkamagaluru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham has been transferred as Additional Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (Enforcement) in Bengaluru. K.N. Ramesh, who was Director of Tourism Department, will replace him. The State government issued an order to this effect on Saturday.

Kumara, who was Additional DC of Chikkamagaluru, has been transferred as Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat.

D. Bharathi, Chief Executive Officer of Hassan ZP, has been transferred as Director of Department of Agriculture Marketing Board in Bengaluru. B.A. Paramesh, who was earlier CEO of Hassan ZP, will return to the post.

