DC to visit Karpuravalli on Feb. 19 as part of village stay programme 

Officials told to collect applications from villagers on civic problems

Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Bagadi Gautham will be visiting Karpuravalli village in Saligrama taluk on February 19 as part of the State Government’s “grama vastavya” or village stay programme.

The Deputy Tahsildar, Village Accountant and other officials under whose jurisdiction Karpuravalli falls have been directed by the Deputy Commissioner’s office to collect applications from the villagers on issues pertaining to their revenue records, social security schemes like pension, ration cards, Aadhar cards, services offered by Nada Kacharis or Atalji Janasnehi Kendras, sanction of land for burial grounds and other problems faced so that the applications can be attended to and disposed of during the village stay.

The residents of the village have also been asked to submit their petitions, if any, to the officials concerned and have them resolved during Mr. Gautham’s scheduled visit.

This is part of the State Government’s direction to Deputy Commissioners, Divisional Commissioners and Tahsildars to hold a village stay programme on the third Saturday of every month to attend to the various issues of the villagers.