ADVERTISEMENT

DC tells scanning centres to preserve records for two years

December 20, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Wednesday said the scanning centres have to keep the records of pregnant women undergoing scanning for at least two years and added that the records have to be documented in the prescribed format as directed by the Health Department.

He was speaking at a workshop organised on Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 in Mandya. Prevention of illegal sex determination and female foeticide was discussed.

The DC said the scanning centers have to strictly comply with the guidelines and norms issued by the government and only empaneled doctors have to work in the respective scanning centers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He suggested that the committee constituted under PCPNDT Act has to inspect scanning centers once in three months or carry out surprise inspections for verifying whether they were adhering to the rules.

The scanning centers have to upload information of pregnant women in Balika software.

He said a team has been constituted in Mandya for preventing sex determination and female foeticide in the wake of recent cases, and warned of stringent action against such acts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US