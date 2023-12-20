DC tells scanning centres to preserve records for two years

December 20, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - MYSURU

Mandya Deputy Commissioner Kumara on Wednesday said the scanning centres have to keep the records of pregnant women undergoing scanning for at least two years and added that the records have to be documented in the prescribed format as directed by the Health Department.

He was speaking at a workshop organised on Pre-conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 in Mandya. Prevention of illegal sex determination and female foeticide was discussed.

The DC said the scanning centers have to strictly comply with the guidelines and norms issued by the government and only empaneled doctors have to work in the respective scanning centers.

He suggested that the committee constituted under PCPNDT Act has to inspect scanning centers once in three months or carry out surprise inspections for verifying whether they were adhering to the rules.

The scanning centers have to upload information of pregnant women in Balika software.

He said a team has been constituted in Mandya for preventing sex determination and female foeticide in the wake of recent cases, and warned of stringent action against such acts.