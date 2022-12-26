DC tells police, RTOs to identify accident zones, put up warning boards

December 26, 2022 07:43 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday told the Transport and Police Departments to identify accident zones and put up warning boards for the safety of motorists.

He also told the officers to take immediate steps for painting road humps and installing reflectors on the road as a safety measure.

Speaking at a road safety meeting in which the transport and police officials took part, at his office here, the Deputy Commissioner said information on locally available ambulances should be put up at various stretches of the roads for road users’ benefit and warning boards are a must where roadworks are being carried out.

Mr Rajendra said steps must be taken to repair roads on priority without waiting for the National Highway Authority of India for carry out the repairs. The departments can take the help of urban local bodies for the purpose.

Steps must be taken so that the traffic rules were strictly complied with and no vehicle user must feel unsafe while enforcing the traffic rules.

The Regional Transport Offices, police and the Public Works Department must jointly inspect the accident sites and take steps for the road users’ safety.

The DC sought reports on meetings conducted virtually once in 15 days and offline meetings held once in 15 days on the enforcement of road safety.

Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, PWD EE Raju and Transport Department officials were present.