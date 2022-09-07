DC tells officials to gear up for ‘Kumba Mela’ at Triveni Sangama

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumba Mela at the Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk will be held from October 13 to 16 and the Mandya district administration was making elaborate arrangements ahead of the mega event which is expected to attract devotees from various parts of the State.

Cauvery river puja and offering bagina to the river are among the programmes planned as part of the three-day mela, said Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi, at the preliminary meeting with the officials on the arrangements, in Mandya on Tuesday.

Roads, temporary toilets, parking lot, drinking water, cleanliness, shelters, medical services and emergency care, deployment of fire services personnel, rescue teams, illumination, and information centers were issues discussed at the meeting. The DC told officials to start making arrangements.

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj said Jyothi Ratha puja will be performed atop M.M. Hills on October 6 and the ratha yatra will be flagged off from the hills. The Mahadeshwara Jyothi Yatra will travel across Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Mandya districts before reaching Triveni Sangama.

Route officers have been appointed to the three routes that come under Mandya district. Also, arrangements have been made for receiving foodgrains by the devotees during the yatra.

The DC said Ganga Arathi, religious meetings of saints are among the programmes planned at the mela.