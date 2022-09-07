DC tells officials to gear up for ‘Kumba Mela’ at Triveni Sangama

‘Ganga Arathi’ is among the programmes planned at the three-day mega event to be held near Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 07, 2022 21:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kumba Mela at the Triveni Sangama near Ambigarahalli in K.R. Pet taluk will be held from October 13 to 16 and the Mandya district administration was making elaborate arrangements ahead of the mega event which is expected to attract devotees from various parts of the State.

Cauvery river puja and offering bagina to the river are among the programmes planned as part of the three-day mela, said Deputy Commissioner S. Ashwathi, at the preliminary meeting with the officials on the arrangements, in Mandya on Tuesday.

Roads, temporary toilets, parking lot, drinking water, cleanliness, shelters, medical services and emergency care, deployment of fire services personnel, rescue teams, illumination, and information centers were issues discussed at the meeting. The DC told officials to start making arrangements.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Additional Deputy Commissioner H.L. Nagaraj said Jyothi Ratha puja will be performed atop M.M. Hills on October 6 and the ratha yatra will be flagged off from the hills. The Mahadeshwara Jyothi Yatra will travel across Chamarajanagar, Mysuru and Mandya districts before reaching Triveni Sangama.

Route officers have been appointed to the three routes that come under Mandya district. Also, arrangements have been made for receiving foodgrains by the devotees during the yatra.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The DC said Ganga Arathi, religious meetings of saints are among the programmes planned at the mela.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
Mysore
festivals
religious festival or holiday

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app