DC tells officers to understand working of EVMs, VVPAT machines

March 04, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MYSURU

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has fixed the responsibility on the officials deployed for poll duty for understanding fully the working of VVPAT machines and EVMs and understanding the procedures communicated by the Election Commission of India with regard to the conduct of the ensuing elections.

At a training programme on the functioning of EVMs and VVPAT machines for the polling and assistant officers appointed to all the constituencies in Mysuru district and the master trainers, here at the ZP office, Mr. Rajendra, who later chaired a meeting, told the officers to educate the public on the polling, use of EVMs and the working of VVPAT machines. In case of any confusion, the officers have the onus of clearing their doubts and making them fully understand their work.

The deputy Commissioner directed the officers to get themselves sensitised about the EC’s guidelines. “Go through the EC’s orders and directions carefully and discharge their duties responsibly,” the DC said, while addressing the officials.

He warned of action in case of any lapsesin complying with the EC’s orders.

The officers play an important role in the election process and they must understand their roles and responsibilities. They must get to know the status of the polling booths like the facilities available at the booths and collect relevant data on the booths.

He said awareness campaigns for sensitising the people on the elections will begin soon and they must take up the task of demonstrating the working of the machines. The master trainers must share the information to the sector officers in this regard.

The Deputy Commissioner told the officers to ensure that direct sunlight doesn’t fall on the VVPAT machines.

Mr. Rajendra said training for the constituency-wise officers will end on March 20 and they must educate the people thereafter on the booths at the constituencies assigned to them.

A lecturer demonstrated the functioning of the EVMs and VVPATs on the occasion.