DC tells officers not to avoid poll duty

March 15, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - MYSURU

He says only genuine reasons will be considered  after detailed check

The Hindu Bureau

“Don’t come to me with requests for relief from election work as I won’t be considering them unless they are exceptional cases and such requests must have to be forwarded through the higher authorities,” Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said here today.

Speaking at a meeting with the sector officers, police sector officers, expenditure teams and other teams identified for the election work, Mr. Rajendra said he won’t be accepting any reasons from the government employees deputed for the election work for relieving them from their duties.. “Such requests will fall on deaf ears,” he told the meeting.

He, however, said the genuine reasons, like on medical grounds, cited by women employees will be looked into. But the requests will be verified in detail before any decision is taken. Such requests have to be made to the designated returning officers.

Mr Rajendra said the sector officers will soon be re-designated as sector magistrates and a proposal in this regard has been sent to the Home Department. “It is a matter of pride for discharging the election duties. It is an occasion for upholding democracy. Do not cite exceptions expressing inability for not discharging those duties as we have appointed eligible persons for the roles.”

The Deputy Commissioner explained the roles and responsibilities of the sector officers.

Mr. Rajendra also spoke about the critical polling stations in the district and the responsibilities of the officers with regard to such stations. As many as 826 critical polling stations have been identified in Mysuru district.

Police Commissioner Ramesh B., Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and senior officials were present.

