DC tells banks to report wary of transactions to nodal officers

Banks cannot transport cash to ATM kiosks after 5 p.m., says K.V. Rajendra, at a meeting with banking officials on taking measures for enforcing the poll code in view of ensuing elections

March 20, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra holding meeting with the bank officials, in Mysuru on Monday, March 20.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra holding meeting with the bank officials, in Mysuru on Monday, March 20. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra on Monday, March 20, told the banking officials of Mysuru district to report to the respective officers about transactions and cash transfers in the bank branches as their cooperation in the ensuing elections was key in enforcing the model code of conduct.

He directed the bank officials to strictly enforce the Election Commission’s rules the moment the poll code comes into effect with the announcement of elections.

Mr. Rajendra told the heads of various banks, who attended a meeting chaired by him here at his office, that they must report to the nodal officers if they come across anybody withdrawing more than ₹1 lakh cash, transferring large amounts from one account to another, transferring of money from candidate’s accounts or candidates’ spouses’ accounts.

In case of a transaction of more than ₹10 lakh, it has to be brought to the notice of the IT department, he said.

At the meeting, the DC said cash in ATM kiosks has to be loaded between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and the agencies or whoever was loading the cash must possess proper documents for having loaded the cash into the ATM kiosks. The banks are not supposed to transport cash after 5 p.m. to the ATM kiosks even though they possess valid documents.

The banks must possess proper documents since cash seized for want of documents would not be returned until the elections get over, he said.

The DC told the lead bank manager to create a Whatsapp group of the bank officials for communication in view of the ensuing elections.

