DC tasks officers to improve Yuva Nidhi enrolment in Mysuru

Deputy Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy on Wednesday told the officials to focus on increasing enrolments under the Yuva Nidhi guarantee scheme in Mysuru district. More youth must come forward and register under the scheme. The officials must spread awareness about the scheme among the youth who are eligible for availing the benefits, Mr. Reddy said.

The Deputy Commissioner was presiding over a meeting to review the progress made in the enrollment under the Yuva Nidhi scheme in the district.

Mr. Reddy said the principals of colleges must share information on the graduates, and diploma holders who have passed out from their respective institutions in 2023. This can help in increasing the registrations if they are sensitised about the benefits of the scheme and how they can be part of one of the guarantee schemes launched by the State government.

The Deputy Commissioner said the data on students must reach the respective department so that they can initiate the process. The eligible degree holders and diploma holders must be facilitated to get enrolled. All assistance must be extended to the eligible candidates, he directed the officials.

While stating that the candidates’ presence at the time of scrutiny of applications was not mandatory, he said the applications, based on the documents that have been submitted by the candidates, can be processed. Based on the authenticity of the documents, the officials can take a call on whether to accept or reject the applications, he told the meeting.

Assistant Director of District Employment Exchange Office D.M. Rani said 6,516 candidates had submitted applications under the scheme so far in the district and 4,279 applications had already been approved. The remaining applications are under process, and they will be cleared soon.

She said it is mandatory for the candidates availing benefits under the scheme to issue a declaration on the 25th of every month (that they have not got any job). If the candidates do not issue a declaration, the benefit will not be transferred to their bank accounts, she added.

Principals of various colleges and officers were present.