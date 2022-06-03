DC takes stock of situation around Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna

Deputy Commissioner of Mandya district S. Aswathi visited Srirangapatna on Friday to take stock of the situation around Jamia Masjid in the historic town, where ban orders were imposed to ensure law and order in the wake of the Hindutva groups plans to lay siege to the Masjid on Saturday.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been imposed from 6 p.m. on Friday till 12 a.m. on Sunday in the wake of Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s call to take out a rally from Kuvempu Circle to Jamia Masjid on Saturday.

Senior officials, including Superintendent of Mandya district police N. Yathish, Assistant Commissioner of Pandavapura B.C. Shivanand Murthy and tahsildar of Srirangapatna N. Ravindra were also present. The officials briefed the Deputy Commissioner about the steps taken to ensure law and order on Saturday.

In view of the ban orders, processions, jatha, rally or protests will not be allowed in Srirangapatna town on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has also directed the Mandya district police to take all precautionary measures to maintain law and order om Srirangapatna.

“Nobody will be allowed to take law into their hands. The police have been directed to act sternly against any effort to disturb peace”, Mr. Jnanendra said in a statement.

He added organisations were free submit their just demands peacefully and democratically.