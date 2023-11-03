DC suspends officials for dereliction of duty

November 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has sent a strong message to other government officials by placing several revenue officers under suspension and issuing show cause notices to a few on the charge of dereliction of duty.

The officers who were suspended are: Srimanth and Siddalingappa, both Village Administrative Officers working in Wadagera, Basavaraj Peerapur, Village Administrative Officer working in Hunasagi, Immanuel Raju, Village Administrative Officer working in Yadgir, Girish Raykote, Hobli Officer working in Yadgir, Mahesh, First Grade Assistant working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir, Suguresh, Second Grade Assistant working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir, and Basavaraj Biradar, Revenue Inspector working in Shorapur Hobli

The notices were issued against these officers: Sridhar Pawar, Shirestedar working in Tahsildar Office in Hunasagi, Anitha Sajjan, Tahasildar (Grade-2) working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir and Revappa, Deputy Tahasildar working in Nada Kacheri in Kakkera in Shorapur taluk.

“The Deputy Commissioner leveled charges of dereliction of duty against these officers when they absented to the the Revenue review meeting held in Yadgir. Earlier, there was a specific instruction to Tahasildars, Revenue Inspectors, Village Administrative Officers and other revenue officers to attend video conference which was scheduled. But, the video conference was put off when many of these officers were remained absent without prior permission and scheduled again. However, these officers again remained absent in the said meeting,” the DC explained, as reasons for her action.

She further said that a show cause notice was issued to Devendra Biradar, Village Administrative Officer for failing to prevent illegal sand extraction as he was deployed for official duty at a checkpost near Hattigudur village in Shahapur taluk to check sand mining vehicles. But, he was not present when she visited the checkpost.

The Deputy Commissioner’s action sent a strong message to other government employees who are showing negligence while discharging official duty.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who attended the official meeting recently, noticed the officers negligence in work and questioned why the government should be blamed for the officers negligence and asked the Deputy Commissioner to supervise their work, sources said.

It is said that following the instructions by the Minister, the Deputy Commissioner had held the video conference where officers were not present as expected and again held the meeting in which many remained absent without prior permission.

