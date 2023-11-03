HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DC suspends officials for dereliction of duty

November 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Yadgir

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela has sent a strong message to other government officials by placing several revenue officers under suspension and issuing show cause notices to a few on the charge of dereliction of duty.

The officers who were suspended are: Srimanth and Siddalingappa, both Village Administrative Officers working in Wadagera, Basavaraj Peerapur, Village Administrative Officer working in Hunasagi, Immanuel Raju, Village Administrative Officer working in Yadgir, Girish Raykote, Hobli Officer working in Yadgir, Mahesh, First Grade Assistant working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir, Suguresh, Second Grade Assistant working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir, and Basavaraj Biradar, Revenue Inspector working in Shorapur Hobli

The notices were issued against these officers: Sridhar Pawar, Shirestedar working in Tahsildar Office in Hunasagi, Anitha Sajjan, Tahasildar (Grade-2) working in Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Yadgir and Revappa, Deputy Tahasildar working in Nada Kacheri in Kakkera in Shorapur taluk.

“The Deputy Commissioner leveled charges of dereliction of duty against these officers when they absented to the the Revenue review meeting held in Yadgir. Earlier, there was a specific instruction to Tahasildars, Revenue Inspectors, Village Administrative Officers and other revenue officers to attend video conference which was scheduled. But, the video conference was put off when many of these officers were remained absent without prior permission and scheduled again. However, these officers again remained absent in the said meeting,” the DC explained, as reasons for her action.

She further said that a show cause notice was issued to Devendra Biradar, Village Administrative Officer for failing to prevent illegal sand extraction as he was deployed for official duty at a checkpost near Hattigudur village in Shahapur taluk to check sand mining vehicles. But, he was not present when she visited the checkpost.

The Deputy Commissioner’s action sent a strong message to other government employees who are showing negligence while discharging official duty.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda, who attended the official meeting recently, noticed the officers negligence in work and questioned why the government should be blamed for the officers negligence and asked the Deputy Commissioner to supervise their work, sources said.

It is said that following the instructions by the Minister, the Deputy Commissioner had held the video conference where officers were not present as expected and again held the meeting in which many remained absent without prior permission.

Related Topics

Karnataka / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.